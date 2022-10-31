Law enforcement urges citizens to stay safe for trick or treating

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here is a scary statistic, children are more than twice as likely to be injured on Halloween, than any other time of the year.

Whether your Halloween plans are for adults or kids, there is plenty to consider before choosing a costume, putting on makeup and eating a bag full of treats.

From the candy to the costumes, Halloween is a fun-filled time for kids and parents. But before everyone hits the streets tonight, there are a few things to keep in mind to help ensure you and your loved one’s night is as safe as it is fun.

“Everyone, if they have children under the age of 12, make sure parents accompany them,” said Lt. Lane Windham, of the Alexandria Police Department. “If you are walking on the streets, before you cross the street to get on the other side, make sure you cross at an intersection, we do not want anyone run over, so please do not dart out in front of vehicles. Make sure you always keep your kids with you. We are asking drivers tonight driving around Alexandria, watch out for trick or treaters also.”

Eating sweet treats is also a big part of Halloween fun; however, Windham said it is safer to wait until you get home and inspect what you have collected before you dig in.

“We are also asking everyone, as they are getting candy from people, what you want to do when you get home, is look through the candy,” said Windham. “Make sure it is all sealed and make sure it is not something that has been labeled as candy.”

Pet parents should also be on alert by keeping pets away from treats and glowsticks and try to be understanding, because Halloween can be overwhelming for some pets.

