Law enforcement urges citizens to stay safe for trick or treating

Here is a scary statistic, children are more than twice as likely to be injured on Halloween, than any other time of the year.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here is a scary statistic, children are more than twice as likely to be injured on Halloween, than any other time of the year.

Whether your Halloween plans are for adults or kids, there is plenty to consider before choosing a costume, putting on makeup and eating a bag full of treats.

From the candy to the costumes, Halloween is a fun-filled time for kids and parents. But before everyone hits the streets tonight, there are a few things to keep in mind to help ensure you and your loved one’s night is as safe as it is fun.

“Everyone, if they have children under the age of 12, make sure parents accompany them,” said Lt. Lane Windham, of the Alexandria Police Department. “If you are walking on the streets, before you cross the street to get on the other side, make sure you cross at an intersection, we do not want anyone run over, so please do not dart out in front of vehicles. Make sure you always keep your kids with you. We are asking drivers tonight driving around Alexandria, watch out for trick or treaters also.”

Eating sweet treats is also a big part of Halloween fun; however, Windham said it is safer to wait until you get home and inspect what you have collected before you dig in.

“We are also asking everyone, as they are getting candy from people, what you want to do when you get home, is look through the candy,” said Windham. “Make sure it is all sealed and make sure it is not something that has been labeled as candy.”

Pet parents should also be on alert by keeping pets away from treats and glowsticks and try to be understanding, because Halloween can be overwhelming for some pets.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: Closing arguments delivered in David Burns trial, State rests its case
Law enforcement urges citizens to stay safe for trick or treating
Mr. Alex O 2
Closing arguments delivered in David Burn trial
Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84