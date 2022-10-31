LSUA Generals start season 2-0 with 113-99 win over Fort Lauderdale

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were back at The Fort facing the Fort Lauderdale Eagles. The Generals came out with a win 113-99, as they start the season 2-0.

The Generals led for most of the game against the Eagles. LSUA put up 66 points in the second half to hold their lead.

Junior guard Jadarrian Allen had a great night behind the arc with four three pointers and lead the team with 20 points along with Jakemin Abney who had 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Coming of the bench, Jason Perry knocked down three three-pointers and had three steals on the night for the Generals.

LSUA will be back at The Fort for their third consecutive home game as the season heats up against East Texas Baptist at 2 p.m.

