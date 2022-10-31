Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died in a crash Monday morning near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line.

Louisiana State Police said that Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on Hwy 71 around 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou.

It is unknown at this time if Allen was wearing a seatbelt. She sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead on the scene.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.