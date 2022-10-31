Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that between July 2020 and December 2021, a former Pinecrest Supports and Services Center police captain was paid $15,099 for 391 hours of COVID-19 overtime that he either did not work or was not properly screened for.

The center had a mandatory screening process for COVID-19 for all employees and visitors during that time period, with names recorded on a screening log sheet.

The records did not show the former police captain’s name on the screening log sheets for 62 of the 67 weekend days he claimed that he worked overtime. Additionally, 15 officers whose time overlapped with the former captain’s weekend overtime said they did not recall him working those hours.

