RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla.

They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.

RPSO said that these are false reports and that they are not working on any cases about unidentified persons or crimes.

