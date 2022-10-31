RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

(MGN / Pexels)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla.

They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.

RPSO said that these are false reports and that they are not working on any cases about unidentified persons or crimes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Pinecrest sign
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Martin Park Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/31/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Martin Park Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/31/2022