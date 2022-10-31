Sabine Parish man convicted in January crash that injured two teenage girls

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Justice has been served for two teenage sisters who received serious injuries in a collision with a drunk driver on January 26.

Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, of Sabine Parish was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 171 between Anacoco and Hornbeck around 6 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Graves narrowly missed multiple vehicles, including a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent, while traveling several miles in the wrong direction.

Graves, along with the two sisters, were transported to medical facilities for treatment. Medical staff determined Graves was under the influence of alcohol, and he was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail upon release.

The two sisters suffered injuries that will present life-long challenges, according to the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Graves pled guilty to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count of DWI.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed...
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
VPSO Bloodhound Bo
Hunter dies in Vernon Parish area of Kisatchie National Forest
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

Latest News

Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video
David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video
Cleco's CEO and President Fontenot spoke extensively about Cleco’s future Clean Energy...
Cleco discusses clean energy future at NRBIA
Burned, abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites could soon be demolished.
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved