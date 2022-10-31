Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October

(Seth Wenig | AP)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, but major indexes still wound up with big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976.

The broader S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%.

The Nasdaq pulled back 1%.

Investors this week will be watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly report on the job market.

Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week.

