Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31.

Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.

Kennedy was killed in the crash while the other driver sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.