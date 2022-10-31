Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84

Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31.

Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.

Kennedy was killed in the crash while the other driver sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

