Albany forfeits highly-contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks will end their 2022 football season early after Albany High School informed them they will be forfeiting the season finale, which was scheduled to take place at Bogalusa High School on Fri., Nov. 4.

Bogalusa coaches were informed of the decision Tuesday afternoon, and tell FOX 8 that Albany’s decision was rooted in safety concerns.

The location of the game was highly contested after an armed 15-year-old from Covington, unaffiliated with Bogalusa High, was killed in a gun battle outside Bogalusa’s stadium during the Lumberjacks’ homecoming game on Oct. 14.

The game had been ordered to a neutral site last Thursday, following a 3-2 vote of district principals concerned about safety. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association reversed that decision on Monday after taking a second vote.

Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner said last week that the relocation order wasn’t fair to the student-athletes of Bogalusa High who had no involvement in the gun violence in their stadium’s parking lot.

“That will be the last regular home game for all of our school children that have attended every ball game since kindergarten,” Tanner said.

On Facebook, Bogalusa High said new plans for senior night recognition will be forthcoming.

Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say

Bogalusa school officials complain LHSAA’s football game sanction is unfair

Tanner said losing a home game would be costly to the district and its school booster organizations. They depend on ticket and concession revenue for much of the money they provide to support student programs, she said.

“The further it goes, the more money it costs our kids and our system,” Tanner said.

Bogalusa will finish the season at 8-1 on the back of star quarterback Ashton Levi, earning the Lumberjacks a first-round bye in the playoffs. Bogalusa is scheduled to host the second-round of the playoffs, which would take place in three weeks on Nov. 18.

