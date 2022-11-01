Alexandria City Council to discuss cost of fees for legal dispute over reinstated APD officer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will be asking Mayor Jeff Hall tonight just how much money the ongoing legal dispute has cost so far over reinstating an Alexandria Police Department lieutenant after he was fired in 2020.

Lt. Kenny Rachal was fired from the department back in 2020 for a verbal altercation with a subordinate. After termination hearings for Rachal were continued multiple times, the Fire and Police Civil Service Board unanimously reinstated Rachal to the department, over two years after being fired. The board agreed that while discipline was warranted, the penalty given was excessive.

However, just a month after the board’s decision, the City of Alexandria filed an appeal asking a judge to reverse it.

While a date has not been set yet for the hearing, the council is requesting to find out the total cost of the legal fees so far and what the estimated costs are expected to be with the city’s recent appeal.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.