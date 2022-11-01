Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.

The video that is being referenced was posted on Sunday, Oct. 30, on the mayor’s Facebook page.

According to the letter, that video posted, which has since been removed from the Facebook page, used images of law enforcement officers without seeking or getting authorization from them.

The letter states that civil service employees are prohibited from engaging in certain political activity and that the unauthorized use of the officers’ images for political advertisements places them at risk for investigation and potential discipline.

“Already, several of the officers depicted in these advertisements have been contacted regarding their perceived endorsement, while wearing an Alexandria Police Department uniform, of your campaign,” reads the letter.

According to Matthew Nowlin, the attorney representing the police union, the campaign’s unauthorized use of the officers’ images may constitute a misappropriation of their respective property rights.

“The unauthorized use of the officers’ images is directly connected with your campaign’s political advertisements, and indirectly, any fundraising efforts by or on behalf of your campaign.”

The union demanded Mayor Hall’s campaign team remove the images of the officers in all political advertisements on social media and television. That has since been deleted as of Monday morning and has been replaced with a new video featuring generic officer and firefighter footage instead.

The letter also adds that the union is demanding a disclaimer to be published advising that the officers’ images were used without authorization and does not constitute an endorsement. As of the last check, a disclaimer from Mayor Hall has not been put out per request.

Back in September, the Alexandria Police Officers Association as a body voted to endorse City Council President Catherine Davidson for the mayoral position.

Full Letter from Keiser Law Firm

