Cleco discusses clean energy future at NRBIA

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - At Monday’s North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance (NRBIA) meeting, attendees had the opportunity to hear from Bill Fontenot, Cleco’s President and CEO, and Richard Cornelison, an economic development executive, about their long-term vision for Cleco Power, primarily focused on clean energy and how those efforts will contribute to economic growth.

Fontenot spoke extensively about Cleco’s future Clean Energy Corridor, which includes the former Dolet Hills Coal Plant turned solar project, St. Mary’s Clean Energy Center and Project Diamond Vault in Boyce.

Framing most of Fontenot’s presentation were two statistics. Cleco has been growing 0.3-0.4%, while costs in the last 10 years have increased 2-3%. Fontenot sees the opportunity for further growth with de-carbonization and the company’s goal of being net-zero in carbon emissions by 2050.

“There are opportunities emerging in our business like we haven’t seen probably in the last 15 years,” said Fontenot. “And the opportunities for our company to grow are really born out of de-carbonization. You can call it greenhouse gas reduction. You can call it reduction of your carbon footprint. You can call it climate change. But I’ll say this: that de-carbonization is driving our business for the future more than anything today.”

Part of the effort toward de-carbonization will come through Project Diamond Vault in Rapides Parish, which will restructure the Madison 3 power unit at Brame Energy Center with carbon capture and sequestration technology, storing carbon emissions underground beneath the plant. It will provide 40-50% of the company’s energy requirements.

However, despite Fontenot’s optimistic outlook of the project on both the company and its economic impact, as a result, many attendees had questions about more of the finer details of the project, both in the costs and potential environmental concerns.

“Is there a definitive study showing exactly the footprint of the sequestrated carbon from the facility and the fact that it might not migrate onto adjoining properties?” asked one attendee, who also asked if the study was available for review.

“To answer, yes, we’ve done quite a bit, quite a bit of geological formation study. I’m not sure it’s public, but we actually took our own consultant and mapped out the pore space in and around the plant to ensure that we have the capacity to support this going forward,” replied Fontenot. “We know at minimum, we’re going to use 12 years of sequestration because the tax credits will be paid for 12 years. So, we’ve looked at that pore space and studied it very extensively to ensure that we can meet those needs. We know that it’s a very prolific pore space and that it doesn’t just end right there on our 6,000-acre site and that that pore space and that storage capacity is available really in many areas around north Rapides Parish.”

Further, in a response from Cleco about concerns expressed during the NRBIA meeting, the company explained:

The CO2 will be stored permanently in deep geologic formations located directly beneath Cleco’s Brame Energy Center.

While Diamond Vault plans do not include the utilization of groundwater, CO2 groundwater contamination will be prevented and proactively monitored by a Class VI CO2 storage well permit approved by EPA.

Project Diamond Vault will not impact the local water supply.

As to whether the study would be made available for public review, Fontenot said “maybe with time,” going on to explain that the company is undergoing a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) study, which will evaluate the feasibility of the project. That study will help answer questions about the pore space and the storage capacity beneath the plant. It is expected to be complete in 12 months - or by 2024.

Cleco also told News Channel 5, “Public briefings on the project’s construction and engineering partners will take place in 2024.”

State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-District 22) later expressed similar concerns to Fontenot, saying he’s been contacted by several farmers in the Colfax area, not far from Boyce, who also would like to see more specifics about the mapping of the project.

Firment also expressed concerns regarding the costs of the project. Fontenot explained that the tax credits are the source of the investment, with a revenue stream that will support those investments for the 12 years the tax credits apply.

”We think that, at the minimum, it’s gonna, this carbon capture and sequestration facility should reduce rates probably 4-5% alone because of the new demand and the sales associated with it,” explained Fontenot.

Fontenot goes on to say those sales associated with the project include new companies that will locate to north Rapides Parish for the 24/7 clean energy provided by the carbon capture project.

We asked Cleco about what would happen after 12 years when the federal tax credits no longer apply. Where would the funding come from past that point?

Cleco responded with the following:

We cannot speculate on the regulatory and/or environmental landscape in 2040.

As with any of our assets or projects, we’ll continue looking at options and impacts in accordance with current and future policies and legislations; acting in the best interest of our customers; and continuing to go through all prudency reviews and regulatory processes as is the norm and the requirement.

The FEED study will include confirmation and finalization of all operational and capital costs associated with Project Diamond Vault.

As to the current state of customers’ bills and projections on whether there were short-term expectations on whether they would change, Fontenot explained they would be “principally determined by natural gas prices.”

News Channel 5 asked Cleco how customers can cope with an ever-fluctuating pricing index now when the Cleco energy projects are still at least a few years away from completion. Cleco responded:

While multiple factors influence the price of electricity, the leading contributors are fuel costs and usage.

The cost of natural gas, the primary fuel used by Cleco Power to generate electricity, increased significantly this year compared to 2021. During the summer months, prices doubled and almost tripled when compared to the summer months of last year. In May 2021, the average price was $2.88 compared to $8 in May 2022, based on the Henry Hub average price index. Fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, and Cleco Power does not profit from fuel or this increase.

Beginning in April and through August, Cleco launched the Watt Matters campaign to help customers prepare for and manage their bills. www.cleco.com/wattmatters

The following Cleco programs are available to help customers: Budget Billing Cleco Alternative Rate for Electricity (CARE) Discount Power Wise Energy Efficiency Programs New MyAccount online and mobile account management system UniteUs (UniteUs is our newest customer assistance program. We partnered with UniteUs to connect customers with community resources for food, housing, childcare, transportation and utilities. UniteUs works hand-in-hand with community support organizations to ensure services are seamlessly delivered to those in need. Cleco customers can apply directly to UniteUs who will then contact our customers to gather the information needed to direct them to the available resources.)



The following federal programs also are available to help customers:

LIHEAP

Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance

Unfortunately, when News Channel 5 approached Bill Fontenot following the NRBIA meeting for a follow-up interview, we were told he had another engagement and was unable to speak with us because the meeting ran late. The additional responses provided within this story are the result of a follow-up via email communication with Cleco Communications.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.