Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Critics Choice restaurant location located on Rue Verdun in Alexandria will be closing its doors on Nov. 12.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It comes after 37 years of service from the restaurant.

The location at 415 Murray Street will remain open.

