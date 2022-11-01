Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s worst eye sores, as it pertains to blighted and abandoned properties, may soon be demolished if it gets approval from the Alexandria City Council.

Coming in from Pineville on North MacArthur Drive, one of the first buildings that drivers, tourists and residents see is the former Select 10 Hotel and Suites. The graffiti-riddled building has sat vacant for years while homeless groups have left behind trash piles around the property.

Back in March, over $600,000 was budgeted by the city to demolish abandoned structures, both residential and commercial. At that time, the city believed there were roughly 1,173 residential structures that were blighted and another 165 commercial structures that were being looked into. Local business owners and city officials said while all blighted properties are problematic, the abandoned hotel on North MacArthur has needed to come down for years.

“This is what you get to look at,” said one local business owner in the area that chose to remain anonymous. “What kind of tone does that set for the City of Alexandria?”

Just over a week ago, KALB’s Alex Orenczuk reported that part of the abandoned structure caught fire in the middle of the night burning through the old structure. While no injuries were reported, that business owner said this property is hurting not only their own business but other surrounding ones that are located on one of the busiest commercial corridors in the city.

They said it does not just pull people away from the area, but it attracts crime to that heavy commercial area.

“We watched it go from a viable business to where it is today,” said the business owner. “Of course, that only hurts businesses, but it has also hurt the surrounding businesses with the break-ins.”

Relief could come soon for those owners. The Alexandria City Council is scheduled to take a vote at the next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider tearing down all three buildings on the property. At this time, News Channel 5 does not know the estimated cost of demolition.

“This is going to make a major difference when people drive into our city,” said District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington, who has spent most of his time on the council addressing blight in the city. “They will see growth happening as we see it happening around this piece of property. This is a vital piece of property. It’s almost like monopoly and gaining that last piece so that you can have all three properties.”

While business owners say demolition will be a step in the right direction if approved, they added that concerns still remain about where the homeless population that used to live in the abandoned hotel will go. News Channel 5 went to the property one week after the fire burned the building and learned that no one has stayed there since last week.

“I know that there will be some immediate migration to even other surrounding places that are abandoned across the street,” said the business owner. “There is a motel there. We’re pushing the can a little further down the street if we don’t address the homeless, which brought them here to start with. We need to back up and fix the main problem.”

If the demolition project does receive council approval, Councilman Washington said crews could be out there as early as Monday, Nov. 7. It is expected to take 10 days to fully demolish all three buildings.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.