Drive-thru vaccination clinic being held at Alexandria VA

PINEVILLE, La. - A Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Alexandria VA at the Building 2 circle drive on Thursday, November 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Criteria for participation:

Be an honorably discharged veteran.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA to receive a flu vaccination but will need to bring their DD-214.

Wear a short sleeve shirt and no jacket to make things go quicker.

The Alexandria VA is encouraging all veterans to get immunized against the flu at their Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic. “Beat the Flu at the Drive-Thru” clinic takes the hassle and inconvenience out of making an appointment, parking and coming into the Medical Center. Veterans simply come to the VA, drive up to Building 2, show their VA ID card or DD-214, and follow the signs to receive the Flu vaccination. It is as easy as rolling down your window and rolling up your sleeve.

Veterans enrolled in the VA may also receive a flu vaccination during their primary care, specialty care or mental health scheduled appointments or drop in any time at their primary care team. They can choose from more than 70,000 community locations to get a no-cost flu shot through April 30, 2023. Visit www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp to find a current in-network location near you.

Remember to have your VA ID card and a photo ID to receive your flu shot at no charge. Also, get documentation to provide to VA for tracking purposes.

For further information, contact Julie Ryder-Deloach at (318) 466-2793.

Copyright 2022 Alexandria VA Health Care System. All rights reserved.