Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl

The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on private property. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALVIN, Texas (KHOU) - Just off East Highway 6 in Alvin, Equusearch crews are looking for any sign of 2-year-old Nadia Lee, who police say was last seen in her father Jyron Lee’s Pasadena apartment.

Investigators said video shows Lee walking around a complex dumpster pushing a stroller.

“I would certainly hope it wouldn’t be here, but it, just in case it is, we again we got ... got a lot of work ahead of us,” said Equusearch’s Tim Miller.

The area they’re searching that’s been roped off for about week is the size of a football field and could require them to dig eight feet deep.

“We’re going to have two big track hoes and man, and one bulldozer,” Miller said.

Nadia’s father is charged with the killing of Nadia’s mother Nancy Reed, who police said was strangled to death.

“Early on a very first day, it was pretty apparent that it probably wasn’t going to end good,” Miller said.

He said Equusearch crews are looking for anything related to the case that could help them, including addressed mail as they continue their comprehensive search as crews search for answers

“Eighteen people that are literally just cutting open every bag,” he said. “I’m hoping that anything’s not going to end up in a landfill. But for right now, wherever the ending comes up, you know, it needs to have an ending.”

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
VPSO Bloodhound Bo
Hunter dies in Vernon Parish area of Kisatchie National Forest
Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: David Burns found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Courtney Coco trial
Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old