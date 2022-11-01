Louisiana reports record-breaking return of unclaimed property to residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is breaking records with the return of unclaimed property to residents.

According to State Treasurer John Schroder, 5,500 claims were recently filed within a period of 24 hours.

“Louisiana is outpacing other states across the nation in efforts to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners,” Schroder said. “With interest rates sky high and budgets tight for so many across the state, it is great to help people find surprise pockets of money.”

One in every six Louisiana residents is owned money, according to Schroder. He added that more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property is waiting to be returned to residents. The average claim comes out to about $900.

“This money doesn’t belong to the state. When we return it to the proper individuals, they can spend it in their hometowns across the state,” Schroder said. “Imagine what a boost it would be if we could put the entire $1 billion back into the Louisiana economy.”

The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning this money to citizens. Officials said that whether it was 10 days or 10 years ago, this is your money, and they will hold on to it for you until you claim it.

If you would like to check for your name from the recent list or check the database for unclaimed property going back to 1972, you can visit the State Treasury’s website HERE.

