LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019 season when the Tigers won the National Championship.
LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) comes in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings.
The Tigers host No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson make up the top four teams.
CLICK HERE full top 25 list.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU vs. Alabama game sells out
- No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama
- Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium
**NOTE: The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.