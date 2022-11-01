LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019 season when the Tigers won the National Championship.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) comes in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings.

The Tigers host No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson make up the top four teams.

**NOTE: The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

