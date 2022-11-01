Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County.(ky3)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - A missing hiker from the Baton Rouge area has been found alive following a days-long search in Arkansas.

Officials said Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, was found alive around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Buffalo National River area of Newton County, Arkansas. They added that he was found near the river about 2.5 miles from a trail.

Two U.S. Park Ranger pickup trucks are parked on pavement. Emergency service trailers can be seen in the background.(NPS Photo/L. Stoops)

Emergency crews are delivering first aid, food, and water to Smith. According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, Smith has no significant injuries and was able to speak with search crews.

Smith setting off on a hike on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to officials. They added his family reported him missing about a day later.

Search and rescue personnel sit around tables during a morning briefing.(NPS Photo/L. Stoops)

Officials and volunteers in Arkansas searched for four days along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within the Buffalo National River area. Search efforts included volunteers on the ground and in the air.

