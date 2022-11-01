Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - A missing hiker from the Baton Rouge area has been found alive following a days-long search in Arkansas.

Officials said Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, was found alive around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Buffalo National River area of Newton County, Arkansas. They added that he was found near the river about 2.5 miles from a trail.

Emergency crews are delivering first aid, food, and water to Smith. According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, Smith has no significant injuries and was able to speak with search crews.

Smith setting off on a hike on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to officials. They added his family reported him missing about a day later.

Officials and volunteers in Arkansas searched for four days along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within the Buffalo National River area. Search efforts included volunteers on the ground and in the air.

