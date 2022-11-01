Officials find 17 additional unmarked graves connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.(KTUL, KJRH, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) – An additional 17 unmarked graves have been found in Tulsa as part of the city’s efforts to find unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

An Oklahoma archeologist said the graves were uncovered at an excavation site in the Oaklawn Cemetery.

The city has been conducting a years-long investigation into the events of the massacre, which was inflicted by a white mob and targeted Black residents.

The attack destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood District, a thriving Black economic hub at that time.

As many as 300 people were killed, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum. However, only 26 death certificates were issued for the victims.

An excavation at the cemetery last year led to the remains of 19 victims.

A second excavation began last week, eventually uncovering the 17 additional graves.

Officials are working to identify the victims through forensic genetic genealogical testing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
VPSO Bloodhound Bo
Hunter dies in Vernon Parish area of Kisatchie National Forest
Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: David Burns found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Courtney Coco trial
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71

Latest News

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
Alexandria City Council to discuss cost of fees for legal dispute over reinstated APD officer
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend
Drive-thru vaccination clinic being held at Alexandria VA