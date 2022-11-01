‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun.(NOIRLAB)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As beautiful as the illustration released in the Astronomical Journal on Monday may be, what it shows is terrifying.

It’s a massive asteroid orbiting near Earth lit up by the brilliance of the sun called a “planet killer.”

Astronomers said they spotted the asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. They said it’s more than a mile wide.

One scientist said if an asteroid that big hit Earth, it “would be a mass extinction event like there hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”

However, experts said it wouldn’t happen for centuries. Even then, they don’t know the asteroid’s orbit with enough precision to say how dangerous it could become in the future.

The team said it expects to find more “planet killer” asteroids over the next couple of years.

There are already more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids in all shapes and sizes, scientists said.

No asteroids are currently on a direct impact course with Earth, but detecting the threat of near-Earth objects that could cause massive damage is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
VPSO Bloodhound Bo
Hunter dies in Vernon Parish area of Kisatchie National Forest
Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: David Burns found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Courtney Coco trial
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71

Latest News

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
Alexandria City Council to discuss cost of fees for legal dispute over reinstated APD officer
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend
Drive-thru vaccination clinic being held at Alexandria VA