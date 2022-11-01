Vote for the Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With one week to go in the high school football regular season, every team will be giving their best shot to either finish the season on a high note or boost their power rankings as they head into the playoffs.

It’s time to vote for the MedExpress Week 10 Game of the Week. Let the KALB Sports Team know where we need to be this week for the biggest matchup by voting in the link below. The winner will be announced on Thursday.

Super Survey

Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 10, discuss upcoming matchups and playoff chances
Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook discusses upcoming playoff chances
St. Mary's Head Coach Aaron York discusses upcoming playoff chances
Buckeye Head Coach Ben McLaughlin discusses upcoming playoff chances
