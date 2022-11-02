APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street.

APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.

A family member has been notified but the identify of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending further investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact APD at 318-441-6460.

