APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15.

Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane.

If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Melvina Bush, who was also recently missing, has been located and is safe.

