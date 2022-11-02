APD looking for missing teen

Janiya Turner
Janiya Turner(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15.

Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane.

If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Melvina Bush, who was also recently missing, has been located and is safe.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 1 with the help...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close
Burned, abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites could soon be demolished.
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved

Latest News

A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
Justin W. Rachal, 30, accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided...
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles
Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages