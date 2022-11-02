Avatar 2 official trailer released

Scene from movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Scene from movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
(KALB) - An official trailer has been released for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 smash hit from Director James Cameron.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters on December 16.

