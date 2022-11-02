City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sanitation schedule

Sanitation schedule for Nov. 7-11 is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 7 – regular pickup

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – regular pickup

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Thursday’s pickup

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Friday’s pickup

Friday, Nov. 11 – no pickup

