City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Bus Service
ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12.
Sanitation schedule
Sanitation schedule for Nov. 7-11 is as follows:
- Monday, Nov. 7 – regular pickup
- Tuesday, Nov. 8 – regular pickup
- Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Thursday’s pickup
- Thursday, Nov. 10 – Friday’s pickup
- Friday, Nov. 11 – no pickup
