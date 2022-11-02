City of Alexandria to observe Veterans Day

(Source: Cleanpng.com via MGN)
By Cynthia D. Jardon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS buses will not run Friday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sanitation schedule

Sanitation schedule for Nov. 7-11 is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 7 – regular pickup
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8 – regular pickup
  • Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Thursday’s pickup
  • Thursday, Nov. 10 – Friday’s pickup
  • Friday, Nov. 11 – no pickup

Copyright 2022 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 1 with the help...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close
Burned, abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites could soon be demolished.
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
LSUA partners with the Alexandria Zoo to offer new Zoo Sciences concentration