Demolition Delayed: Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr.

Partially burned down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr.
Partially burned down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hopes to tear down the burned down and abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites located on North MacArthur Drive will have to wait at least two weeks following a delay at the Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to the agenda, the council was set to consider demolishing all three buildings located on the property, but City Attorney Shane Williams asked for the council to delay the vote so the legal team can look further into the project.

Several business owners and city officials have expressed that it is past time for the abandoned building to be finally torn down. They have cited that the property, which has sat vacant for years, has attracted homeless groups, crime and trash to one of the busiest commercial corridors in the city.

Just over a week ago, part of the old hotel was burned down. No one was injured in the fire.

While News Channel 5 has not learned the cost of demolition for the three buildings yet, it is expected to cost upwards of several hundred thousand dollars. The earliest chance for a vote on demolition could come at the next council meeting scheduled for Nov. 15. District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington said if the project gets approved, demolition could be complete within a few weeks.

