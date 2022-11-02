Early voting on the uptick

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade.

For 2022, there are a total of 3,016,626 registered voters in Louisiana. In Rapides Parish, which has the highest number of registered voters in the News Channel 5 viewing area, there are 81,360 registered voters.

For early voting, of the total registered voters statewide, 363,009 voters cast their ballots before Nov. 1. Of those, 10,035 were in Rapides Parish. For early voting, 2,980 mail-in ballots were received by the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, which were combined with 7,055 people casting their ballots in person.

“That’s wonderful,” said Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Bonnette. “I sincerely hope that on Election Day it continues to do that.”

Here is a breakdown of how those early voting statistics compare:

Statewide:

2020: 986,428 votes

2018: 315,773 votes

2016: 531,555 votes

2012: 356,608 votes

Rapides Parish:

2020: 24,237

2018: 9,076

2016: 15,584

2012: 9,439

Compared to 2020, which was a presidential election cycle, the boost in early voting numbers for the Nov. 8, 2022, election might not seem like a lot. Early voting in that election cycle was nearly triple statewide and more than double in Rapides Parish.

However, compared to the previous non-presidential election cycles for U.S. Senate and mayor back in 2018 and 2012, the numbers were actually far better. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election statewide and in Rapides Parish both came in at 12% of the total registered voters, already slightly higher than prior non-presidential election years.

”Election Day’s gonna be good. I can, from the way that people were talking when they came in, they’re working,” said Bonnette. “They’re getting out there. They want change. I think Election Day is gonna be very good. Very high in numbers.”

Just two weeks ago, Bonnette said a 39% voter turnout in a non-presidential year is good. She is now hopeful they will have over 40-45% voter turnout on Election Day.

On a larger scale, Rapides Parish has a history of staying relatively on par with the state voting numbers for total voter turnout on Election Day.

Statewide:

2020: 70%

2018: 50.8%

2016: 67.8%

2012: 67.9%

Rapides Parish:

2020: 69.6%

2018: 50.2%

2016: 66.6%

2012: 68.9%

Election Day is now less than a week away, with numerous big races playing out across the state, including one for an open U.S. Senate seat and U.S. Representative district seats.

