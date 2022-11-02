How should Alexandria spend over $5 million from American Rescue Plan Act?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the next several months, the City of Alexandria will have to decide how they will spend $5.4 million that is being allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In total, the city will have received around $10 million in ARPA funds when it is all said and done. The other half of the funds that came in the first installment has been given to a variety of infrastructure projects across the city.

Although the city has not received the remaining funds yet and has not decided where exactly the money will go, there has been discussion about the possible designations.

Back in April, City Council President Catherine Davidson asked the council to consider spending over $5 million on the Alexandria Police Department for new police units, body cameras and tasers for officers. In a recent interview, APD Chief Ronney Howard said the department could use up to six more cameras to help concerns in high crime areas.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 1 council meeting, District 2 Councilman Gerber Porter presented to the council that he believes the ARPA funds should be used on drainage projects throughout Alexandria. He pointed to flood-prone areas such as Martin Park, Deerfield, Culpepper Dr. and Willow Glen River Rd. as some of the areas needing the most protection.

Mayor Jeff Hall told News Channel 5 that he would like to see the money split up among multiple projects, but added that he would like to see the money spent on a new wastewater treatment plant.

Once the city receives the $5.4 million from the American Rescue Plan, which is expected sometime before the end of the year, the council will be able to vote and decide how the money is used.

