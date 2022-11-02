Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day

Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its history.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that it will close all of its retail stores on Thanksgiving Day.

KCRG reports the Thanksgiving closure will be a first for the company in its 92-year history.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced, and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Hy-Vee President Jeremy Gosch.

Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores in eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations,” Gosch said.

Company representatives said customers would still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

And those who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a pick-up time before the holiday or curbside from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

