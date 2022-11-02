More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast ballots during Early Voting period

By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast their ballots for the November 8 election during the early voting period, which ended Tuesday night, November 1.

According to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

  • 272,244 people early voted in-person
  • 90,765 people absentee voted
  • Bringing in a grand total of 363,009 votes

* Voting numbers based on party affiliation:

  • Democrat: 151,130 (41.63%)
  • Republican: 157,635 (43.42%)
  • Other: 54,244 (14.94%)

* Voting numbers based on race:

  • White: 258,583 (71.23%)
  • Black: 93,285 (25.69%)
  • Other: 11,141 (3.06%)

2018 Early voting and absentee ballot total: 307,300

2022 Early voting and absentee ballot total: 362,929

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters, 37,310 people have already cast their ballots in East Baton Rouge Parish.

People may still request an absentee ballot by logging in to the Louisiana Voter Portal and following these steps:

  1. Click the “Search By Voter” button.
  2. Type in your First Name, Last Name, Zip Code and Birth Month and Year and then click the “Submit” button;
  3. Click the “Request Absentee Ballot” link found under the Quick Links heading; and
  4. Complete the requested information and submit.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

  • A driver’s license
  • A Louisiana Special ID
  • LA Wallet digital driver’s license
  • A United States military identification card that contains your name and picture; or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

