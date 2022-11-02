NSU Demons prepare to face SLC newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are coming off of their bye week still No. 1 in the Southland Conference and will be on the road to face newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce on the road this weekend, for the first time since 2008, and the first time in the Southland Conference.

As the regular season is winding down, the Demons’ schedule is not getting easier as Texas A&M-Commerce is sitting at third in the conference and is just one game from shaking up the standings.

The Demons are still at the top and undefeated in the Southland Conference, but the next three weeks will be a test as they have the toughest remaining schedule in the conference with Commerce, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Incarnate Word, which round out the Top 4.

This week it is all about Texas A&M-Commerce and getting mentality and physically ready for Saturday and to face adversity when it comes.

“Our guys are refreshed and ready to go,” said Demons Head Coach Braid Laird. “We had a good day of practice yesterday. The biggest thing that we talked about is let’s make sure, once it is kicked off Saturday, that we have prepared to be the best team that we can be. We didn’t do that right before the open date. We probably lost that game before we even kicked off. You don’t want to put yourself in that position, and we want to take advantage of every opportunity to prepare to be the best we can be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.”

NSU is 1-3 on the road, but the Demons have the top two pass catchers in the conference with Zach Clement and his receiver Javon Antonio on their side.

“This week, we have to have execution, and we can’t turn the ball over,” said Demons quarterback Zach Clement. “The last few games, we have turned the ball over quite a few times. It is just locking in as a team really. Offense needs to make sure we are clicking and make sure we are communicating all the plays we have. It is mostly communication, and if we do that, I feel like we will succeed.”

The Northwestern State Demons will take the field at Texas A&M-Commerce at 2 p.m. as they look to go 4-0 in the Southland Conference for the first time since 1988.

