A win Saturday would clinch LCU’s 1st winning season since 2014

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have won four straight games after starting the season 1-4, and on Saturday, a win can make this a historic season.

The Wildcats’ last winning season was in 2014, when they went 6-4. Right now, they are 5-4 and standing as one of the best teams in the conference after winning back-to-back games against ranked opponents.

Last year, the Wildcats overlooked Lyons College and lost by two, but this year they have something at stake. Head Coach Drew Maddox wants to make sure they do not make the same mistake twice.

“We have so much on the line,” said Maddox. “We don’t need to worry about the record or overlook anyone. We just need to win this game for the seniors so they can walk out of here with the first winning season in eight years.”

The Wildcats will have their senior night this Saturday against Lyons College at Wildcat Field. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
Courtney Coco / David Burns
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: David Burns found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Courtney Coco trial
VPSO Bloodhound Bo
Hunter dies in Vernon Parish area of Kisatchie National Forest
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71

Latest News

A win Saturday would clinch LCU’s 1st winning season since 2014
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for the Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 10, discuss upcoming matchups and playoff chances