A win Saturday would clinch LCU’s 1st winning season since 2014

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have won four straight games after starting the season 1-4, and on Saturday, a win can make this a historic season.

The Wildcats’ last winning season was in 2014, when they went 6-4. Right now, they are 5-4 and standing as one of the best teams in the conference after winning back-to-back games against ranked opponents.

Last year, the Wildcats overlooked Lyons College and lost by two, but this year they have something at stake. Head Coach Drew Maddox wants to make sure they do not make the same mistake twice.

“We have so much on the line,” said Maddox. “We don’t need to worry about the record or overlook anyone. We just need to win this game for the seniors so they can walk out of here with the first winning season in eight years.”

The Wildcats will have their senior night this Saturday against Lyons College at Wildcat Field. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

