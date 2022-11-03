2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two inmates at Rapides Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been accused of the first-degree rape of a fellow inmate.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 21 they received a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint from a female inmate. After investigating the complaint, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, were identified as suspects.

Both women were arrested and re-booked on the first-degree rape charges. Bond for that charge was set at $500,000 for each suspect. Mitchell and Randle remain in jail at the time of this post. Mitchell is being held on a $711,500 bond, and Randle is being held on a $1,650,000 bond.

The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed into law in September 2003 to prevent, detect and respond to sexual abuse that occurs in confinement settings. PREA establishes a zero-tolerance standard against all forms of sexual abuse and sexual harassment of incarcerated persons of any age.

