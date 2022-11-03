2nd half surge helps LSUA remain unbeaten to start the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals wrapped up their three-game homestand to begin the 2022-2023 campaign undefeated after a 92-67 win over ETBU Wednesday night.

After holding on to a 51-44 lead at the half, the Tigers cut the deficit down to just five a few minutes into the second half.

However, LSUA’s defense would step up holding ETBU scoreless for the next seven minutes of game time while the Generals went on a 13-0 run fueled by Jakemin Abney and Kashie Natt who combined for 39 points for the Generals.

LSUA held ETBU to just 25.7% shooting from the field in the second half.

Four different Generals put up double digits in points in the win.

The Generals will hit the road for most of the month of November as the next three games are all away from Alexandria. LSUA will return to The Fort on November 28 against SUNO.

