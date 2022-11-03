2nd half surge helps LSUA remain unbeaten to start the season

Jakemin Abney (10) scores team high 21 points in LSUA's win over ETBU
Jakemin Abney (10) scores team high 21 points in LSUA's win over ETBU(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals wrapped up their three-game homestand to begin the 2022-2023 campaign undefeated after a 92-67 win over ETBU Wednesday night.

After holding on to a 51-44 lead at the half, the Tigers cut the deficit down to just five a few minutes into the second half.

However, LSUA’s defense would step up holding ETBU scoreless for the next seven minutes of game time while the Generals went on a 13-0 run fueled by Jakemin Abney and Kashie Natt who combined for 39 points for the Generals.

LSUA held ETBU to just 25.7% shooting from the field in the second half.

Four different Generals put up double digits in points in the win.

The Generals will hit the road for most of the month of November as the next three games are all away from Alexandria. LSUA will return to The Fort on November 28 against SUNO.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 1 with the help...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Critics Choice location on Rue Verdun set to close
Coco’s family thanked APD Det. Tanner Dryden and podcaster Woody Overton for their work on the...
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Burned, abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites could soon be demolished.
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray...
LSU’s Daniels gaining confidence in receivers heading into game against Alabama
NSU Tight End Travon Jones breaking a tackle against SEMO.
NSU Demons prepare to face SLC newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce
NSU Demons prepare to face SLC newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce
Hansel Enmanuel never gave up on his dreams after all the adversity he has faced.
Hansel Enmanuel’s early struggles have helped make him the star we see today