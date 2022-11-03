Amoxicillin is in short supply; what to do if you need it

This common antibiotic is in short supply. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions.

But the Food and Drug Administration said amoxicillin is in short supply across the U.S.

Some pharmacies are having trouble filling prescriptions for amoxicillin.

”Because of the surge in respiratory infections, we think it’s causing an increase in demand for the antibiotic amoxicillin and particularly the pediatric dosage forms, which include suspensions, a form of an oral liquid, or chewable tablets.”

Michael Ganio with the American Society of Health System Pharmacists said that while amoxicillin wouldn’t be used to treat a viral infection like RSV, some patients may develop secondary bacterial infections that require antibiotics.

If you can’t get your prescription filled, Ganio has advice: ”Work with a pharmacist there or with the prescriber to find another pharmacy that might have the drug in stock. There may be a different concentration or a dosage form that’s available, but there’s also several other options that can be used as far as antibiotics go.”

COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking, lowered rates of other infections, so some drug companies said there had been little demand for the medicine during the height of the pandemic.

Since the antibiotic is made when there’s a demand for it, the companies need time to catch up.

”In this case, there are some allocations, meaning the pharmacies can’t order up more than what they normally stock, so that can make it difficult to meet the full demand that’s out there right now,” Ganio said.

Health experts say you can also call your pharmacy to check to see if they have the drug in stock at the strength prescribed before making the trip to the pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 1 with the help...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Janiya Turner
APD looking for missing teen

Latest News

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election
US. Environmental Protection Agency
Louisiana to receive $422,255 to monitor air quality in Alexandria, Pineville area
For comparison, a year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%, and experts said the higher...
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting 20-year high
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
After Louisiana train derailment, acid leak evacuation extended