Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West

(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nicolas Nichols, 41.

Nichols was killed in the collision while the teenager sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

