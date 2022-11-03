Creola police chief sentenced for sexual battery, criminal acts while in office

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of sexual battery, malfeasance in office and filing false public records.

In June, a Grant Parish jury found Crooks, 71 of Pollock, guilty of three counts of sexual battery, one count of malfeasance in office and one count of filing false public records. The latter count was due to Crooks having pre-signed traffic violations.

Following the verdict, the court ordered an investigation by the Department of Corrections before his sentencing date.

Presiding Judge Warren “Danny” Willett sentenced Crooks to 18 months of hard labor for the sexual battery charges to run concurrently, meaning he will serve a year and a half. Crooks was also sentenced to two years of hard labor for the malfeasance in office charge and two years at hard labor on the count of filing false public records, also to be served concurrent with each other but consecutive to the sexual battery charges.

Willett suspended those two-year sentences and ordered Crooks to be placed on two-year supervised probation once he is released from prison. Crooks must also pay a fine of $2,500 and register as a sex offender.

He was also ordered to pay any restitution for counseling expenses for the victim of sexual battery. Drivers who also received one of the pre-signed traffic tickets are entitled to restitution, as well.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White. Rhett Spano represented Crooks.

