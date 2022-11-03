Grant vs Tioga voted Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week

BALL, La. (KALB) - A Thursday night 2-4A showdown between Grant and Tioga has been voted the Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week.

The Cougars and Indians have been a part of KALB’s showcase game multiple times this year. Grant is 1-1 on the season in the MedExpress Game of the Week defeating Montgomery in Week 1 and then losing a heartbreaker to Peabody in Week 8.

Tioga will appear in back-to-back games of the week after shutting out Peabody last week.

For Grant, a win in Week 10 will be a must as they are on the outside looking in to the playoffs. While Tioga has a playoff spot practically secured, home-field advantage could be on the line as coming into the final week of the regular season, they are predicted to host in the first round. A loss to Grant would likely have the Indians on the road in round one.

Highlights from the game can be seen on the 5th Quarter on KALB.

