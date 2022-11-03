Grant vs Tioga voted Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week

Playoff hopes and home field advantage on the line for the Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - A Thursday night 2-4A showdown between Grant and Tioga has been voted the Week 10 MedExpress Game of the Week.

The Cougars and Indians have been a part of KALB’s showcase game multiple times this year. Grant is 1-1 on the season in the MedExpress Game of the Week defeating Montgomery in Week 1 and then losing a heartbreaker to Peabody in Week 8.

Tioga will appear in back-to-back games of the week after shutting out Peabody last week.

For Grant, a win in Week 10 will be a must as they are on the outside looking in to the playoffs. While Tioga has a playoff spot practically secured, home-field advantage could be on the line as coming into the final week of the regular season, they are predicted to host in the first round. A loss to Grant would likely have the Indians on the road in round one.

Highlights from the game can be seen on the 5th Quarter on KALB.

