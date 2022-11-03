La. insurance commissioner releases Hurricane Ida data through Sept. 30

BATON ROUGE, La. - Insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.9 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through September 30, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Thursday, Nov. 3. This data is the final measure of damage from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state on August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm and affected 25 parishes.

Policyholders have filed 478,417 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of September 30. Of those claims, 319,855, or 67%, were closed with payment, garnering $10.9 billion in payments for damage caused by the hurricane.

“Policyholders who feel their claim has not been properly resolved by their insurer can call us at 800-259-5300 and file a complaint,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Policyholders need to know they have a right to file a supplemental claim if they find additional damage or if the increased cost of materials made the initial payment insufficient to cover the loss.”

The updated Ida information was generated from a data call issued by the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) for all authorized property and casualty insurers and surplus lines insurers to submit their claims data on Hurricane Ida. The figures include claims from personal and commercial insurance. Claims and payment data from the National Flood Insurance Program is not included as it is not regulated by the LDI.

The data call figures released today represent the most comprehensive look to date of insured losses in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. Data for hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta and Laura is available here. The data is also available by parish.

