Louisiana to receive $422,255 to monitor air quality in Alexandria, Pineville area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it is awarding grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states. The over $53 million in funds includes multiple grants in Louisiana, including one that focuses on central Louisiana’s air quality.

Specifically, Louisiana will receive $422,255 to conduct air quality monitoring in the Alexandria-Pineville area between two wood-treating facilities, due to the potential of air pollutant production by wood facilities.

The grants are funded by the sweeping climate and health law approved in August and the coronavirus relief plan approved by Congress last year.

“This money is headed where it’s needed most,″ EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. The newly funded projects “will ensure dozens of overburdened communities have the tools they need to better understand air quality challenges in their neighborhoods and will help protect people from the dangers posed by air pollution,” he said.

Recipients also include the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, a New Orleans-based advocacy group that has pushed for stricter federal oversight of an 85-mile (137-kilometer) stretch from New Orleans to Baton Rouge officially known as the Mississippi River Chemical Corridor but more commonly called Cancer Alley. The region contains several hotspots where cancer risks are far above levels deemed acceptable by the EPA. The group will receive nearly $500,000 to help community groups monitor their air quality and “become more active and effective in civic engagement,″ the EPA said.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality received nearly $480,000 to establish and operate a temporary air monitoring site in St. James Parish, home to numerous petrochemical plants and refineries. The equipment will allow for almost real-time data on air quality, the EPA said. The Louisiana Environmental Action Network will receive $500,000 to assess air quality throughout Louisiana’s industrial corridor.

