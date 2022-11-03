LSU’s Daniels gaining confidence in receivers heading into game against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers are riding a wave of momentum into their game Saturday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

That confidence has been on display through the play of Jayden Daniels, who has led the Tigers to back-to-back 45-point performances in wins against Florida and Ole Miss.

In both of those games, Daniels connected with at least eight different targets as the chemistry between him and his receivers has grown.

“I think there’s much more of an understanding of where they are going to be and what they are doing,” said Tigers Coach Brian Kelly. “There were a lot of visual hookups, if you will, where he was waiting for that receiver. He can get the ball out of his hands now without the receiver being out of his break.”

This type of confidence could be seen against Ole Miss when Daniels connected with Jaray Jenkins on a jump ball that resulted in a 34-yard touchdown.

Jenkins continues to lead the Tigers in receiving touchdowns on the season with five this year. Two of those have come over the last two games.

LSU will take on Alabama Saturday night in Death Valley. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.