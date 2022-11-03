Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Stand by...and cue!

A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central High School may become the next generation of television personalities that viewers see on their screen. This is all because of a new course being offered at the high school.

“It’s really crazy because we have some cool and expensive equipment that most people don’t get to use in high school,” said Ainsley Weeks, a sophomore at Nat Central.

What started as a way to live stream the school’s graduation turned into a full-on production for their sporting events. In Matt Danna’s sports marketing class, students have the chance to do weekly interviews with coaches, run cameras during a broadcast and direct behind the scenes for a multi-camera production.

The students are also responsible for editing the gameday graphics for social media.

“The day all of the boxes came in here, we were in the class together,” said Danna. “We looked at each other like how does this work, so it was really overwhelming when it all came in. We have kind of figured it out game-by-game.”

The student broadcast team isn’t just limited to on-campus games. The school plays its home football games at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University, so they have access to the press box there. Nat Central also broadcasted a live game in Shreveport against one of the school’s rivals in Capt. Shreve.

“I love that we get to do stuff that other schools don’t get to do,” said Campbell Morrow, another student in the class. “It makes school more fun getting to do better courses.”

The lessons they have learned in this rare hands-on media class have inspired most of them to possibly pursue a degree in journalism or athletic marketing in college.

“I’ve been told multiple times by different people that they wish they were able to do this in high school,” said Bess Stewart. “I know I’m super lucky to be able to do this.”

To watch any of their live games, click here. Remember these names and faces, because they could eventually be the new sports team at KALB.

