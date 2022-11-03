Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man accused of driving through a Pentagon checkpoint and toward officers allegedly said he “hates America and was trying to kill people” as he was being apprehended.

Court documents say 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork was arrested after he drove an SUV through the checkpoint Friday evening and broke off the drop arm. An attempt to raise a secondary barrier reportedly failed because the vehicle was moving too fast.

Agents say Yehualawork then continued to drive toward the Pentagon. Officers eventually stopped him by using their cruisers to pin his SUV against a parked car.

Yehualawork is an Ethiopian national who entered the country on a visa. However, his current immigration status is unclear.

He’s charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 1 with the help...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Janiya Turner
APD looking for missing teen

Latest News

Russia's strikes against critical infrastructure in Ukraine leaves Kyiv hospitals without...
Ukraine: Russian strikes leave Kyiv hospitals without water
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine