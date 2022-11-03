Recently sanctioned NOPD officer resigns from State Police Commission

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A recently-sanctioned NOPD officer, at the center of a series of Fox 8 investigations, has resigned from a state board that oversees punishments for state troopers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Sabrina Richardson to the state police commission in 2020.

She continued to sit on that board until today, despite a series of Fox 8 investigations, and an internal NOPD investigation into possible double dipping and payroll fraud.

Those investigations uncovered times when Richardson appeared to work NOPD duty shifts and off-duty detail shifts at the same time. As well as times when “license plate reading cameras” captured her police unit far away from details she was being paid to work.

Last month, the NOPD demoted Richardson from captain to lieutenant, and just last week, the department suspended her without pay for 120 days.

Fox 8 reached out to the governor’s office Wednesday (Nov. 2) to see if Richardson was still sitting on the State Police Commission.

The governor’s office responded this afternoon, saying Richardson resigned from her position today effective immediately.

The district attorney’s office is also reviewing the NOPD’s findings for possible criminal offenses.

In the past three weeks, Fox 8 sent six separate emails to the D.A.’s office for an update on that investigation.

It has refused to respond to each email.

