Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press and DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell.

Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007. Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

The Bank of England made its biggest rate hike in three decades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 1 with the help...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Janiya Turner
APD looking for missing teen

Latest News

FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention on June 6, 2019, in...
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
Pamella Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse, and a judge...
Woman gets life in prison for 2-year-old step-granddaughter’s murder
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke...
Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine issues