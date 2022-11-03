Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU’s campus reportedly met victim on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police, along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force, arrested Coda Stovall on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in connection to a first-degree rape that occurred on LSU’s campus on Oct. 9.

Officials with LSU stated that Stovall held the victim at gunpoint in Herget Hall on Oct. 9.

LSU states that once LSU Police were made aware of the situation they conducted a thorough investigation, monitored the suspect, and arrested the individual. LSU also says that Stovall was known to the victim and was not an LSU student.

The school stated that for any immediate safety threat, students will be notified through LSU’s emergency text alert system. In this case, no alert was sent out because there was no longer any threat to the student body when it was reported.

LSU says that safety is always its number one concern, and situations like this are frightening and generate lots of questions, rumors, and speculation.

Authorities added campus safety protocols and procedures are available on LSU’s Stay Safe website. The university says it is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for every student.

According to arrest documents, the victim and her friend had reportedly “just met” the man on Instagram and invited him, along with another man, to their dorm.

Once inside of the room, the man allegedly pointed a gun at her head. After questioning if she had been intimate with any of his friends, Stovall reportedly put the gun down and and began to have sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

Jail records go on to say the man and his friend were seen on LSU’s dorm surveillance cameras wearing the same khaki outfits as they were in photos on Instagram.

Authorities added Stovall has a criminal history, including but not limited to, multiple counts of illegal carrying of weapons and possession of stolen firearm.

Stovall was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

