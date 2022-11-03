TikTok ban called for by FCC commissioner

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
(CNN) - An FCC commissioner says the U.S. government should ban TikTok.

Brendan Carr with the Federal Communications Commission says TikTok should not be allowed in the United States because of concerns about the company’s handling of user data.

There are fears the Chinese government could try to access the information TikTok has on U.S. citizens who use the popular social media app.

The committee on foreign investment in the U.S. has spent months negotiating a national security agreement to allow TikTok to continue operating in the U.S.

However, Commissioner Carr says he worries the company will find a way around the deal.

Carr concedes that the FCC does not have the regulatory authority that the Federal Trade Commission or other federal agencies hold.

TikTok has not commented on Carr’s statements.

