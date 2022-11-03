Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell had a dominate performance with 4TDs, 162 rushing yards against Peabody

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell found his way in the end zone multiple times in the district matchup against Peabody last Thursday, four different times in the first half to be exact.

Caldwell finished the night averaging 13.8 yards per carry and 162 rushing yards. He said he never thought he would have the performance he did against Peabody.

“I was shook, because they had said the game was going to be hard, and then, I just kept scoring,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell suffered a broken hand and a fractured ankle injury last season, but this season he has accounted for 14 touchdowns for the Indians’ offense.

“I am just thanking the team for everything, like the offensive line blocking for me, so I could show my potential like that,” said Caldwell. “It was great. I couldn’t show it last year because I was hurt half of the season.”

The Indians’ backfield was mostly depleted due to injuries last year, and Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook said being able to have a guy like Jeremiah Caldwell back in the huddle has elevated the Indians’ offense in different ways.

“He has a beautiful combination of speed and power, along with the physical size to be hard to tackle,” said Cook. “You don’t get that combination at a 200-pound kid at his height very often.”

As one of the key components on Friday nights, it takes having faith and trust in Caldwell to get the job done.

“We have a lot of faith in Jeremiah,” said Cook. “We are super proud of what he has accomplished this year. Obviously, we were extremely proud of him last week, and what he did in the first two quarters.”

As one of ten seniors, Caldwell has become one of the leaders on the team and is known for his encouragement no matter what is happening during the game.

“We come out of halftime, we are down, I think it was against Franklin Parish,” said Indians’ wide receiver and cornerback Bradley Riccardi. “We come out, we are down 14. He comes out there, and he is encouraging us, telling us this game is not over, telling us that we can still win and showing that we can do this.”

Jeremiah Caldwell showcased his potential on the field and the work he has put in after coming back from a few injuries last season.

