19 students graduate from Alexandria Day Reporting Center for people on probation, parole

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A graduation ceremony was held on Friday for participants of the Alexandria Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole.

GEO Re-entry Services runs the reporting centers, designed to reduce recidivism by providing services for probationers and parolees released to community supervision.

Program participants receive the ongoing treatment needed to help break cycles of criminal behavior, with classes specifically for things like cognitive behavioral therapy, employment readiness, community connections, and GED prep.

Several of those in this graduating class have already secured employment.

”They helped me through the time of not working, through the time of short hours employment, short shifts,” said Deon Thomas, a graduate of the program. “But now, I work somewhere else and try to include it on my resume and wherever I go. I try to keep it along with me.”

Nineteen people graduated from the program on Friday, and the journey doesn’t end here for the participants, as they are able to keep in touch with the center to report progress on their re-entry efforts.

